Morningside students complete first political poll in school history

With the Iowa Primary only five days away, Morningside College and the Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement have released the results of its 2018 poll.

Students compiled 28 questions for the poll, which took place in early May.

handwork helped drive 11 students at Morningside College to complete their first ever political poll.

The students focused on policy issues.

And, after all their hard work, these students are already looking at how it can impact their futures.

"I mean this project has only gotten me more excited to do more work outside of the classroom, more work off campus, and reaching further across the state and even, potentially across the nation," says Morningside Students Kailyn Robert.

Students learned some valuable lessons when it comes to voters.

"We all care about the budget, we all care about health care, we all care about our neighbors," says Cody Hankerson, Morningside Student. It's not a matter of us vehemently disagreeing with one another about whether or not we should take care of these issues. It's more of a methodology question. How will we take care of our neighbors, how will we budget?"

And, the students say this poll could help them achieve a number of things.

"There's a very wide range. We've had discussions about using this for personal research to discuss at conferences potentially and the future," says Robert. Diving into specific issues that may be a group of students or a certain class is really interested in."

For future students wanting to participate in a political poll?

Dr. Valerie Hennings is leaving the door open.

"We've talked about having it again be kind of focused on the state legislature but, with Iowa and election season, I could easily whether it be with mid-terms or presidential elections wanting to make sure that we have these opportunities," says Dr Valerie Hennings."