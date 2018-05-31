South Sioux City Police: Grain Elevator to be knocked down within next seven days

The South Sioux City grain elevator, which was damaged by a explosion Tuesday afternoon, will be torn down in the next seven days.

During a press briefing, Thursday night, South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said Conex boxes, which are those large metal shipping containers, are now in place to protect city infrastructure like gas and fiber connections. And, snow fencing around the perimeter is in place to keep out pedestrians while the work is done.

Mahon says the grain elevator owner will select a demolition team, and that team will take down what remains of the building within the next seven days. "They're gonna have to keep it down to 50 feet, which is about the top of that melted metal container," said Ed Mahon, South Sioux City, NE Police Chief. "When it's razed to that level then it will be safe for people to go back to their homes."

Police will take over security of the evacuated areas by doing roving, and stationary, patrols in the affected neighborhoods. The Dakota County Sheriff's deputies will assist them in that security effort.

Mahon's biggest concern are severe storms, with damaging winds, that are forecast for Friday night, and Saturday morning. But, Mahon says there's a perimeter in place, and crews will be in place to respond if storms cause the elevator to collapse.