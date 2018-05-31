Storm Lake boys roll in state soccer opener to stay unbeaten

Storm Lake is the only Siouxland team at the Iowa boys soccer tournament. The Tornado program has been really close to gold twice before, but this year might be their best shot yet. The Tornadoes are 16-0, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, and hoping Hudson would be the first victim in their state championship run.

From the jump, Storm Lake put on a scoring clinic. Two and a half minutes in and Jose Martinez puts it back corner as the Tornadoes scored twice in the first 4 minutes. Another nine minutes in, Andy Rodriguez gets in deep and puts it away for a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The Tornadoes keep pouring it on in the second half as Martinez nets his second goal to make it 4-0. The game was long over when Ricardo Magana makes absolutely sure with another goal as Storm Lake rolls over Hudson, 6-0 in their state tournament opener.

"We know that, when it comes to this level, we need to step it up," said Storm Lake head coach Ben Schekirke. "If you let down at any moment, someone's going to capitalize on some mistakes. So we made sure that we were going to limit the mistakes as much as we can. No one's going to beat us, I feel. We're going to beat ourselves. So make sure we're not letting down, and we're going to be fine the rest of the tournament."

"Two years ago, we made it to the final, and lost, runner-up," said Martinez, a junior. "All we need is just the state championship, to be honest, and we're going to aim for that. Just two more games."

Storm Lake will play undefeated Marion in the semifinals on Friday at 2:35.