State Senator David Johnson announced Thursday he won't seek a 5th term in the Iowa Senate.

Johnson, who's a former Republican from Ocheyedan, left the party and became an independent after 18 years.

In a statement, Johnson thanked his supporters, adding that as a private citizen he will "find a place to be an advocate for education, the environment, access to healthcare and fiscal responsibility."

Republican voters in Senate District 1 will choose between Zach Whiting, Brad Price and Jesse Wolfe in Tuesday's primary. Thursday's announcement by Johnson means whoever wins Tuesday will likely become the district's next State Senator. No Democrats or Libertarians have filed to run in Tuesday's primary election.