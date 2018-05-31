Explorers close homestand with win over Kansas City

Bishop Heelan graduate David Kerian started at first base for the Explorers on Thursday night.

The Explorers broke a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Kansas City on Thursday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The X's improve to 10-4 and stay in first place in the South Division of the American Association.

Sioux City built a 4-1 lead but the T-Bones scored three runs in the 7th inning to tie the game 4-4. Nate Samson brought in the game-winning run with a single. Samson was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Ryan Flores picked up the win in relief, getting the final seven outs of the game. Justin Vernia left with two outs in the seventh after giving up four runs on eight hits.

Sioux City starts a six-game road trip through Texas on Friday.