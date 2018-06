One juvenile is in custody after an overnight stabbing.

Sioux City Police were called to the 2000 block of Pierce Street just after 3:00 Friday morning

When the officers arrived they found one victim with non-life threatening injuries, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The suspect was found a short time later about two blocks from the scene according to police.

The suspect was taken to juvenile detention and is being held on a charge of willful injury.