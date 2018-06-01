Omaha trucker who caused fatal I-80 crash sentenced to jail - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Omaha trucker who caused fatal I-80 crash sentenced to jail

Posted:
OMAHA, NE (AP) -

The driver of a semitrailer that crashed into Interstate 80 traffic last year, killing a woman and seriously injuring several others, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.
   
Seventy-year-old Robert Richmond, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Police say he failed to notice traffic had slowed on the interstate, slamming into the back of a car carrying several Creighton University students on their way to see a rare total solar eclipse.
   
A backseat passenger, 19-year-old Joan Ocampo-Yambing, of Rosemount, Minnesota, was killed. Five others were seriously injured in the four-vehicle pileup. 

