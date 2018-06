Sears Holdings Corp. plans to close two stores in the Dakotas as part of a nationwide reorganization.



Sears stores in the Columbia Mall in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, are expected to close by September. It's not clear how many workers will lose their jobs.



The Chicago-based company announced Thursday that it plans to close 57 Sears department and specialty stores, and 15 Kmarts around the country.