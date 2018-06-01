Judge temporarily blocks fetal heartbeat law - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge temporarily blocks fetal heartbeat law

Posted:

According to the Des Moines Register, a judge temporarily blocked Iowa's fetal heartbeat law while a lawsuit is resolved.

It happened Friday morning at the Polk County Courthouse during a hearing for a temporary injunction of the law.

American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa (ACLU) is representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Emma Goldman Clinic in a lawsuit that hopes to repeal the abortion bill signed by Governor Reynolds last month. That bill bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Governor Reynolds released a statement regarding the lawsuit, “We knew there would be a legal fight, but it’s a fight worth having to protect innocent life. We will be represented by the Thomas More Society at no cost to taxpayers.”

