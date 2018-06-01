Hot and muggy Friday, severe storms move in tonight

The heat we felt yesterday continues for our Friday along with a little more mugginess. Temperatures will be surging back into the low to mid 90s today with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Make sure you stay hydrated! Some big changes begin to take place this evening as a boundary moves toward Siouxland. A cold front will be pushing through the region and thunderstorms will be developing Friday afternoon out in central South Dakota which will become a thunderstorm complex as it moves into viewing area during the nighttime hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the biggest threat being in western Siouxland.

Heavy rain is a big concern but gusty winds as this line moves in looks to be a threat as well as spotty hail. Highs will fall off drastically for our day tomorrow, behind the front with much lower humidity due to NW winds taking over. Sunday is looking like a beautiful day with highs in the low 80s and very little humidity in the air. A warming trend then begins to take shape as we step into next week. Highs look to surge back above average with temps rising into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A few storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday night as another boundary moves in but neither day is looking like a washout.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer