Gas explosion leads to large fire at Shakopee, MN business

A gas explosion has led to a large fire at a Shakopee, Minnesota business Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Scott County Sheriff's department said an explosion was reported at the Anchor Glass Container on Valley Industrial Boulevard North in Shakopee around 9:30 a.m.

The explosion later turned into a fire at the building, which was quickly extinguished.

Crews are on scene to assess the situation.

Anchor Glass officials say the explosion occurred in the pump house of the building.

No one was injured and everyone has been accounted for.