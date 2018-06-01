PHOTOS: Weather a major concern for SSC grain elevator

The heat we felt yesterday continues for our Friday along with a little more mugginess. Temperatures will be surging back into the low to mid 90s today with dew points in the low to mid 60s.

The Police Chief Ed Mahon shared an update Friday morning after a South Sioux City grain elevator was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday.

Twenty-six homes remain evacuated in South Sioux City after a grain bin exploded Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke continues to come from the structure as a small fire inside burns.

Police say that fire is contained.

Right now, police are working to get in contact with a contractor to get the structure down as quickly as possible.

Police say there is some concern the structure has shifted but they have not been able to confirm that.

With severe weather expected to hit the area Friday night, safety is a major concern.

"The information this morning is it could be 70/80 miles an hour winds. that would cause us great concern We're trying to deal with that and get a plan for that including the evacuation of our own staff, our own personnel from the area," says South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon

Police are trying to set up a time to meet with evacuated residents to answer any questions they may have.

They will be posting a time and place for that on the South Sioux City Police Facebook page.

Police will have more details about a severe weather plan this evening.



