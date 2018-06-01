PHOTOS: Weather a major concern for SSC grain elevator - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Weather a major concern for SSC grain elevator

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Twenty-six homes remain evacuated in South Sioux City after a grain bin exploded Tuesday afternoon. 

Smoke continues to come from the structure as a small fire inside burns. 

Police say that fire is contained. 

Right now, police are working to get in contact with a contractor to get the structure down as quickly as possible. 

Police say there is some concern the structure has shifted but they have not been able to confirm that. 

With severe weather expected to hit the area Friday night, safety is a major concern. 

"The information this morning is it could be 70/80 miles an hour winds. that would cause us great concern We're trying to deal with that and get a plan for that including the evacuation of our own staff, our own personnel from the area," says South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon 

Police are trying to set up a time to meet with evacuated residents to answer any questions they may have. 

They will be posting a time and place for that on the South Sioux City Police Facebook page

Police will have more details about a severe weather plan this evening. 

Hear Chief Mahon's update from Friday morning here: 



KTIV will continue to update this story on air and online. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.