The 2018 Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale schedules announced - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The 2018 Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale schedules announced

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
Big Parade route. Big Parade route.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The 2018 Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale were announced Friday morning.

The Big Parade will be Friday, July 6, at 6:00 pm with the Festivale to follow. 

The parade will start at Iowa Street, will then head west on 3rd Street, then will turn South on Pierce Street ending in the Tyson Events Center Parking Lot.

There will be tens of thousands of beads thrown out in the Big Parade.

Enzo Carannante who is the Director of Marketing with Spectra says this is a fun-filled event for Sioux City.

"The parade and Mardi Gras Festivale is in coordination with our sister city Lake Charles Louisiana, also it will be a fun-filled day and a lot of excitement for Sioux City," said Enzo Carannante, Director of Marketing for Spectra.

The Mardi Gras Festivale will take place after the conclusion of the Big Parade, and there will be an authentic "Taste of Louisiana" Cajun meal.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.