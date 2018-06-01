The 2018 Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale schedules announced

The 2018 Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale were announced Friday morning.

The Big Parade will be Friday, July 6, at 6:00 pm with the Festivale to follow.

The parade will start at Iowa Street, will then head west on 3rd Street, then will turn South on Pierce Street ending in the Tyson Events Center Parking Lot.

There will be tens of thousands of beads thrown out in the Big Parade.

Enzo Carannante who is the Director of Marketing with Spectra says this is a fun-filled event for Sioux City.

"The parade and Mardi Gras Festivale is in coordination with our sister city Lake Charles Louisiana, also it will be a fun-filled day and a lot of excitement for Sioux City," said Enzo Carannante, Director of Marketing for Spectra.

The Mardi Gras Festivale will take place after the conclusion of the Big Parade, and there will be an authentic "Taste of Louisiana" Cajun meal.