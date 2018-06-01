SD authorities say Sioux City woman's death remains unsolved - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SD authorities say Sioux City woman's death remains unsolved

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

It's been three years since the death of Alicia Hummel, and her murder remains unsolved.

South Dakota authorities continue to ask for the public's help to solve her death. 

The 29-year-old Sioux City woman was found dead in the late afternoon of June 1, 2015, near the boat dock at Myron Grove, near Vermillion, South Dakota.

An autopsy determined Hummel's cause of death was drowning.

But, the report lists contributing factors, including an incision wound to her neck, and blunt force trauma to her head.

Toxicology reports were negative for both alcohol and controlled substances.

Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff Andy Howe says the main leads remain the same... a dark car, with tinted windows, which was seen in the area at the time.

There is a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. 

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 605-677-7100.

