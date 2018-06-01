SSC first responders prepare for severe weather as they continue to monitor grain elevator

Severe weather is the major concern for first responders watching over the grain elevator in South Sioux City Friday night.

First responders spent part of Friday afternoon changing up their command post to get ready for the potential of severe weather.

Earlier in the week, the command post had tents up for first responders.

Those tens have been taken down.

Right now a mobile command center is outside.

Keeping all the first responders safe in severe weather is a top concern for all of the officials I have spoken with today.

Fire Chief Clint Merithew tells me the grain elevator located just to the south of the current command post will serve as a safe place for first responders to go if the weather becomes dangerous.

"They have tunnels that are underneath and those are safety shelters. So, you mention the weather. We are aware of the weather tonight with some high wind, rain and potential hail but, a good portion of our crews will be back in their stations still at a heightened readiness," says South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew.

As for the homes in the area, officials say they believe they have identified the homes in the 'collapse zone' and those home are the highest concern.

All of those homes have been evacuated.

Chief Merithew adds they can never control what's going to happen.

He says they are at the beckoning of the structure.