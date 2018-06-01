Cherokee Rodeo holds proud family tradition

People have come from miles away for years to what is known as one of the area's biggest events.



"Cherokee is so blessed because this event actually doubles our population within the city over the course of three days and it brings contestants and spectators from all over." said Val Cedar, Cherokee Rodeo Committee Co-Chair.



Those familiar with rodeos say there is a special connection for those involved.



"It's just a very cool thing that you really don't see in other sports is the community standing behind it. I think that comes from rodeo being a family-oriented sport. There's fun for everyone." said Jenna Kool, Miss Rodeo Iowa 2018.



That's very true in Cherokee as well.



"We talk about that it's a family affair and that's kind of the tag line that the event has: let our family tradition become yours." said Cedar.



Several families have had a hand in shaping the 52-year-old event through its existence.



"We have a lot of committee members that are on their third generation in helping. It's kind of fun to see that happen. We have grandparents and their siblings and now their grandchildren that are here helping." said Cedar.



Having these people all on the job has led to success through the years.



"Got a great group of people. They all work well together. We have spouses, families, kids - everyone just kind of knows how it goes." said Cedar.



And once the event ends Saturday night, they'll be ready to saddle in for next year's rodeo.



"When it's done we'll move right into - what worked really really well? What do we need to improve upon? We're always welcome for some suggestions." said Cedar.



Keeping that special connection going.