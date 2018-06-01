Storm Lake boys move into state championship game

Storm Lake looked dominant at day one of the Iowa boys state soccer tournament, winning 6-0. The Class 2A semifinals figured to be more difficult, with another unbeaten team, Marion, waiting.

But again the Tornado offense was ready to strike. In the first minute, the ball is deflected right to the foot of Jacob Scully and the junior scored 44 seconds in for a 1-0 lead.

At the 12 minutes mark, senior Gerardo Rosiles beats the keeper, near post. Another hot start for Storm Lake results in a 2-0 halftime lead.

In the second half Alonzo Rios gets it to go off the keeper's hands for a 3-0 lead. And eight minutes later, Rosiles scores his second goal of the day and third of the tournament for a four goal advantage. Storm Lake is back in the Class 2A title game with a 4-1 victory.

"I think we played at a high level today and that was the difference-maker," said Storm Lake head coach Ben Schekirke. "They stay poised, they're confident, they hold each other accountable. They make sure that they know tomorrow is going to be the game that matters. This team is going to be the one that does it, so when we have this conversation tomorrow, hopefully I'll be smiling as well."

"We've been chasing that state final game for about two years, ever since we lost to Norwalk," said Rosiles, a senior. "That was our dream this year, to come here and compete, show everybody what we've got and show them why we're number one."

"It's great to be here, but after every game, we're not satisfied until we have that trophy in our hands," said senior goalkeeper Brayden Hoops. "We're just going to keep on working until we get it."

Storm Lake will play top-seeded Pella in the title game on Saturday at 2:30. Pella beat Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in the other semifinal.