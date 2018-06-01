Sioux City man charged in Friday afternoon armed robbery

A Sioux City man faces charges following an armed robbery, Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30pm, investigators say 19-year-old Tre'Kel Barker pistol whipped the victim in the 500 block of Court Street, stole jewelry from the victim, and some cash.

A short time later, police tracked Barker down at a business in the 1200 block of 5th Street, and took him into custody.

When they searched him, police say they found a nine millimeter handgun and the items that were stolen in the armed robbery.

Barker is charged with first-degree robbery, and carrying a firearm.