Immigrants become U.S. citizens during Friday ceremony

By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Friday was a great day for nearly two-dozen area residents, who became U.S. citizens.

At the federal courthouse, in Sioux City, the 23 people they took the oath to become U.S. citizens, and then recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

After the pledge, presiding Judge Mark Bennett pointed out the United States is now just as much their country as it is the country of every other U.S. citizen.

Members of Congress sent videos congratulating the new U.S. citizens, and offered words of encouragement. Many local leaders welcomed them too. "This is more of a bigger deal because I get to finally feel like I'm not in change or I don't feel like I need to feel scared or anything because I actually feel like I belong here. And I can feel more privileged to be here," says B. Phong Savath, U.S. citizen originally from Laos. "Ever since I came to the United States I felt like this is my home. And this is where I saw myself for the long run. So this is where I want to stay," says Jose Matinez, U.S. citizen originally from Mexico.

Following the ceremony the new U.S. citizens posed for pictures with local leaders. With the help of the League of Women Voters many signed up to vote in Tuesday's primary elections.

