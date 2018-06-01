Review questions thirteen orders from former NW Iowa judge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Review questions thirteen orders from former NW Iowa judge

DES MOINES, IA

An independent review of rulings made by a former northwest Iowa judge supports allegations that Judge Edward Jacobson allowed attorneys in some of his cases to ghost-write the judge's orders.

The report, which was released Friday, identifies thirteen of Jacobson's cases that show he improperly used proposed orders during his tenure.

Jacobson retired in October of 2017.

Jacobson actually admitted to his actions during a deposition he gave last November. Jacobson was asked about a divorce case which he had ruled on. He estimated that it was one of two-thousand divorce cases he heard as a judge. During that deposition, Jacobson admitted that "a couple hundred" times he directed one of the lawyers to write the final ruling after a contested case. When pressed, Jacobson claimed that-- unless there was still evidence to be contested in the case-- he wouldn't involve lawyers on both sides of the case. In the deposition, Jacobson blamed "time constraints" of a 60-day deadline, which was imposed by the court system to encourage judges to rule on cases still awaiting a decision.

The independent reviewers were not asked to determine if Jacobson violated any laws or court rules.

