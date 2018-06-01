Gov. Kim Reynolds announces Ireton, Iowa-native Ryan Koopmans as chief of staff

Gov. Kim Reynolds has named a Siouxland-native as her new chief of staff

Ryan Koopmans will assume the role on June 9. “When assembling my team, Ryan was one of the first people I brought on board,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He was instrumental in advancing the bold policy ideas we proposed and ultimately enacted this past year. Ryan is well-respected and a true talent, and I am excited he will continue serving the people of Iowa in his new role as my chief of staff.”

“I want to thank the governor for trusting me with this important role,” Koopmans said. “We will continue the governor’s bold policy agenda throughout the summer and fall, keeping education, healthcare and the safety of Iowans as the governor’s top priorities. Ultimately, we know the people of Iowa are our bosses, and I will work each day on their behalf.”

Koopmans has served as Gov. Reynolds’s chief policy advisor and senior legal counsel since May 24, 2017.

Koopmans is a native of Ireton, Iowa.