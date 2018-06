Big second half leads Bishop Heelan girls past St. Albert

LEADING OFF: Two former Cy Young Award winners face off when left-hander David Price and the Boston Red Sox take on righty Justin Verlander and the Boston Red Sox.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Astros' George Springer (4) celebrates with Evan Gattis (11) after scoring against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 1, 2018, in Houston.

LEADING OFF: Price vs Verlander in duel of former Cy winners

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Baltimore.

Mike Foltynewicz threw a two-hitter for his first career complete game and Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

George Springer dashed home from second base on a wild pitch by Chris Sale, then homered off the Boston ace to send the Houston Astros over the Red Sox 7-3 in a matchup of AL division leaders.

Play has begun on Day 6 of the French Open under overcast skies at Roland Garros.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. More >>