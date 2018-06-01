Fire destroys a machine shed near Allen, NE

A fire has destroyed a machine shed east of Allen, Nebraska.

Emergency crews, including the Wakefield, Ponca, Allen-Waterbury, Concord and Martinsburg Fire Departments, all rushed to the scene.

The Allen-Waterbury Fire Chief says the call came in around 6:20pm. When crews arrived, the machine shed was engulfed in flames. "We heard there was a brush fire and a structure fire, which the building was completely in flames and the trees were on fire when we arrived." said Rod Strivens, Allen-Waterbury Fire Chief.

The chief says the fire is under control, and is under investigation.

While the building is a total loss, but there were no injuries.