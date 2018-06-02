A Democratic candidate for Iowa Governor makes her pitch to voters before the primary election

One of the five remaining Democratic candidates for Iowa governor is making her final pitch to voters before the primary election.

Dr. Andy McGuire stopped by the Woodbury County Democratic offices in Sioux City on Friday to answer questions from residents, just days before Tuesday's primary election.

She discussed several issues, including mental health reform, and rescinding the fetal heartbeat law in Iowa. She said her main concern is making sure the best Democratic candidate goes up against incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in November.

"The goal here is to get a Democratic Governor. I think I'm the best person to do that. I think I'm the person to beat Kim Reynolds. I think we need a woman this time. I think we need someone with healthcare expertise, and I certainly as a doctor and someone who has been involved in healthcare my whole life I have that," said Dr. McGuire.

She is making several stops throughout Iowa, leading up to Tuesday's primary election.