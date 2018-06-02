Collision involving farm equipment and motorcycle claims life of - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Collision involving farm equipment and motorcycle claims life of Spirit Lake man

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) -

A collision late Friday night just west of Vick's Corner involving some farm equipment and a motorcycle claimed the life of a Spirit Lake man.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Joshua Huff of Harris was driving a Case tractor pulling a large piece of farm equipment westbound on Highway 9, just west of Highway 86 and had started to turn into a private field entrance. 

Deputies say 56-year-old Charles Paine of Spirit Lake was driving a motorcycle westbound, behind the tractor, and was attempting to overtake the tractor when he collided with the towed equipment. 

Paine was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported to Huff.

Highway 9 in that area was shut down for a time as a result of an investigation into the collision by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Spirit Lake and Lake Park Police Departments, Iowa Department of Transportation, and Lakes Regional Healthcare ambulance also assisted on the scene.

The collision took place around 11:16 pm. Authorities say it remains under investigation.

