MeTV is back to regular programming

MeTV is back to normal after KCAU 9 is back on air and KTIV’s 4.3 is now switched to regular programming.

MeTV watchers, thank you for your patience.

KCAU went offline on Friday night and KTIV allowed KCAU to broadcast on MeTV, our sub-channel, during their outage.



See MeTV's programming here.

Previous:

KCAU 9 News has been knocked off the air after storms went through Sioux City Friday night.



Starting Saturday, June 2, KTIV News 4 will carry KCAU on KTIV's MeTV 4.3 until KCAU is able to get back on the air.

KTIV News 4 General Manager Bridget Breen said, "KCAU has helped us out in the past, and as good fellow broadcasters we support each other."



MeTV will return when KCAU returns to the air on their own transmitter. We appreciate your patience.