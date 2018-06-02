Storm knocks KCAU 9 News off the air, KTIV News 4 will carry KCAU's signal on KTIV's MeTV 4.3

KCAU 9 News has been knocked off the air after storms went through Sioux City Friday night.



Starting Saturday, June 2, KTIV News 4 will carry KCAU on KTIV's MeTV 4.3 until KCAU is able to get back on the air.

KTIV News 4 General Manager Bridget Breen said, "KCAU has helped us out in the past, and as good fellow broadcasters we support each other."

The second game of the NBA Finals, which will be played on Sunday night, along with all of KCAU’s programming, will be shown on 4.3.