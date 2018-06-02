Buena Vista University gets $500K gift from foundation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Buena Vista University gets $500K gift from foundation

STORM LAKE, IA (AP) -

Buena Vista University in northwest Iowa has received a $500,000 gift to be used for a trading room in the schools business school.

The gift comes from the Bob and Ginny Peterson Foundation.

The school announced the trading room will be named the Robert L. Peterson Commodity Trading Room, intended to foster collaborative learning through real-world business problems and allow students to apply theoretical concepts using real-time data.

The space will include a stock ticker device, dual monitors, software and terminals that are similar to those found in large investment firms.

The trading room is part of the first phase of the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business/Siebens Forum renovation, which is expected to be completed in December.

