Papio NRD asking Thurston County residents to limit water usage after storm

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources is asking residents in Thurston County, including the Village of Rosalie, to limit water usage for the next 12 hours.

Friday night's storm caused a power outage in the Village of Pender, which supplies groundwater to residents through the Thurston County Rural County Water Supply System.

The Papio NRD says they have a team in Pender working on the issue.

The Papio NRD will provide updates as we learn more.

For questions, please contact the NRD's Zach Nelson at 402-250-4390.