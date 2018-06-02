Papio NRD asking Thurston County residents to limit water usage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Papio NRD asking Thurston County residents to limit water usage after storm

Posted:

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources is asking residents in Thurston County, including the Village of Rosalie, to limit water usage for the next 12 hours.

Friday night's storm caused a power outage in the Village of Pender, which supplies groundwater to residents through the Thurston County Rural County Water Supply System.  

The Papio NRD says they have a team in Pender working on the issue.

The Papio NRD will provide updates as we learn more.

For questions, please contact the NRD's Zach Nelson at 402-250-4390.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.