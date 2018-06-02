Two late goals doom Storm Lake in state soccer final - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Storm Lake has proven to be one of the best soccer teams in Class 2A, outscoring their opponents 10-1 in two state tournament games. One more win, and the Tornadoes would win their first state championship.

Throughout this state tournament run, Storm Lake has not been lacking in confidence. Head coach Ben Schekirke said after Friday's win that this Tornado team would be the one to break through and win the state championship.

Storm Lake has been the kings of the fast start this tournament. But Pella gives the Tornadoes a taste of their own medicine, heading home a goal in the first two minutes to go up 1-0.

A few minutes later, Storm Lake with a chance on the set piece and Kevin Duque doesn't waste it. The senior bends it home and we're tied at 1 at the half.

Tornadoes got a 3-2 lead on an own goal by Pella but then it all falls apart. With under seven minutes remaining, Ben Nelson finds some space for the equalizer and a 2-2 game. And then in the final two minutes, a free kick into the box gets loose for Soren Stelter to head it home. 

A 2-1 Storm Lake lead turns into a 3-2 Pella win and Storm Lake watches in heartbreak as the Dutch claim the state title.

"The better team lost today," said Storm Lake head coach Ben Schekirke. "Things didn't go our way, they got a few bouncing balls to get the goals they had. It was unfortunate. We had them down in the last six minutes. Like I said, the better team lost today."

"They had two crazy goals but it's whoever finishes them and they finished it," said senior Kevin Duque. "They won. They deserved it. They played hard, we did all we could. Just came up a little short."

Storm Lake finishes 18-1.This is the third time that Storm Lake has been the state runner-up. In 2013 and 2016, the Tornadoes also lost in the finals by one goal.

