Grain elevator sustains wind damage but still standing

Strong winds across the Siouxland area, Friday night, nearly added insult to injury caused by the grain elevator explosion in South Sioux City.

The grain elevator, owned by Andersen Farms, is still standing after sustaining heavy winds and rain.

Strong gusts upwards of 60 mph hit South Sioux City, Friday night.

South Sioux City Police officials say a door and loose concrete were swept off the elevator, but not enough to concern authorities.

"We had the storm go through last night with some pretty high winds," said SSCPD Lt. Doug Adams. "Structurally, the elevator seems to be still sound. We're going to just be maintaining security of the perimeter to make sure nobody comes in or out, we're continuing to ask the public not to come through the barricaded area for safety reasons."

Police say there hasn't been an engineer in to check if the building shifted overnight.

They do say, it appears to be in the same position.