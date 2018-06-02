George's Hot Dog Shoppe auctions off items before closure - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

George's Hot Dog Shoppe auctions off items before closure

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One of Sioux City's oldest hot dog spots closed its doors and sold all its things, Saturday. 

George's Hot Dog Shoppe on Hamilton Blvd. auctioned off everything in its store, Saturday morning. 

The restaurant has stood on the corner of Hamilton and Wesley Pkwy for 43 years. 

Owners of George's lease was terminated at the end of May, because the landlord plans to demolish the building. 

The husband and wife have operated the restaurant since 1975, five years after moving to the country from Greece.

"It just breaks our hearts, really," said George's Hot Dogs co-owner, Mary Demetroulies. "We work so many years to build this business and not even in a half hour, it's gone." 

"I feel like the customers, how I can't see them again," said George's Hot Dogs co-owner, George Demetroulies. 

 The owners say they hope to relocate George's to a different location. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.