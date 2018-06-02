Much quieter weather carries over into Sunday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Much quieter weather carries over into Sunday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

Severe storms rolled through Siouxland Friday night even producing a tornado in Madison County.

The damage was highest in northeast Nebraska with many locations reporting tree limbs down and power outages.

Thankfully things were much quieter Saturday with just a few light showers lingering in the eastern counties early.

Temperatures were even spring-like as we topped out in the 70s with breezy northwest winds.

Those winds calm tonight and temperatures fall into the 50s.

We will be breezy again Sunday with pretty similar temps and lots of sunshine.

Things do start to warm up again once we get into the work week and by Tuesday many cities will be near or at the 90 degree mark.

Storm chances stay at bay until Wednesday night with another small chance Friday into Friday night.

We'll stay warm through the rest of the week as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.