Bandits clobber KC for fourth straight win

The Football Lads Alliance was set up to oppose extremism, but soon found itself drawn into the world of Britain's growing far right.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this photo taken on Saturday, March 24, 2018, people hold banners during the Football Lads Alliance (FLA) march in Birmingham, England. A property manager and fan of the soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, John Meighan env...

A dream of uniting UK soccer fans swerves to the far right

Novak Djokovic takes on a familiar adversary in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday as the former top-ranked Serb faces Fernando Verdasco on Court Philippe Chatrier.

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with spectators after winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, at the Roland Gar...

The first ever state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing match got a bloody ending _ and a big response from a rowdy crowd.

(Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP). DJ Linderman, left, fights Arnold Adams during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The night was promoted as the first sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting in more...

Vegas bucks history all season, and now must do it again to win the Stanley Cup.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) sprawls toward the puck as defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defends against Washington Capitals forward Jay Beagle (83) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey St...

Vegas comes up empty again in puzzling 3-1 loss to Capitals

It's a delicate balance for players in Major League Soccer with the opportunity to play in the upcoming World Cup.

(Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbi...

Balance between club and country gets tricky with World Cup

Late birdies give DeChambeau the lead at Memorial as late misses drop Woods 5 shots behind.

(AP Photo/David Dermer). Tiger Woods putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio.

Grandson of famed sportscaster Howard Cosell making his debut as public address announcer for New York Mets.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New York Mets public address announcer Colin Cosell answers questions during an interview, Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Citi Field in New York. Cosell is starting his first day as the Mets' PA announcer and is the grandson of f...

All the chatter is that underdog Cleveland could be completely deflated from the way it flopped in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves a news conference after Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114 in overtime.

Warriors not expecting LeBron James and Co. to lose edge

Capitals and Golden Knight ready for first Stanley Cup Final game in Washington since 1998.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), from Russia, puts on his glove as he takes the ice for practice in Arlington, Va., Friday, June 1, 2018. Game 3 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Vega...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 20...

'I can't say I was sure of anything': J.R. Smith, reflecting on his Game 1 gaffe, tries to turn the page in the NBA Finals. More >>