SSC police have "no knowledge" of completed demolition agreement between grain elevator owner and contractor

South Sioux City Police Lt. Doug Adams told KTIV Sunday afternoon the agency has "no knowledge" of a completed demolition agreement between Andersen Farms - the grain elevator owner - and a contractor.

Lt. Adams says police are aware of negotiations but no finalized agreement.

Officials say the grain elevator is "sturdy and stable," Sunday evening. They say no debris has fallen from the elevator since the Friday night's severe storms.

Officials are maintaining security around the affected area and escorting evacuees to and from their homes to grab possessions. Police say, at least, five families visited their homes on Sunday.

South Sioux City police officers and Dakota County EMS staff are on-hand at the command post near the elevator.

Police say no engineers have examined the elevator this weekend to evaluate whether or not it has shifted.

