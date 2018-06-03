Warmer temperatures begin to return Monday

The weekend started Friday with a record high and severe weather.



Luckily that wasn't indicative of the rest of the weekend as Saturday and Sunday have given us breezy but beautiful days with highs in the 70s to around 80 and low humidity.



Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with temps falling into the mid 50s.



We'll have partly cloudy skies around for Monday.



We'll also be switching to southwest flow bringing back warmer temperatures to the area.



By Tuesday we'll be sitting in the 90s again and that will continue Wednesday.



It will also feel a little more humid.



Wednesday night storm chances will come back into the area and we'll have off and on storms possible through Friday night with some showers lingering into Saturday morning.



Highs will stay above average as we hover near 90 degrees into the weekend.