BRING JAKE HOME: Nearly 2 months later, no sign of missing Iowa teen as crews continue to search Wolf Creek

Crews continue to search for a missing La Porte City teen with autism who disappeared nearly two months ago.

Jake Wilson told his parents he was walking to nearby Wolf Creek, but he never came home.

Sunday morning, crews were back in the water searching for any sign of the 16-year-old. The team of 20 cleared a mile stretch of Wolf Creek near the downtown area.

Earlier this week, Police Chief Chris Brecher said the crew completed the nearly two-week process of clearing the creek with excavating equipment. A local company was able to clear most of the six-mile stretch of the creek from La Porte City to the Cedar River.

Unfortunately, neither search resulted in any solid evidence to indicate where Jake is.

If you know anything about what may have happened to Jake, call the police department at 319-342-2232.

Black Hawk County Dispatch is also taking information at 319-291-2515.