Fiery volcanic eruption in Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25

Guatemala's disaster agency says a volcanic eruption has killed 25 people.

Several were also injured when one of Central America's most active volcanoes erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, and a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.

An undetermined number are missing, and authorities fear the toll could rise.

Guatemala's volcano of fire exploded shortly before noon.

Hours later, lava began flowing down the side of the mountain.

Hundreds of rescue workers, including firefighters, police and soldiers worked to recover bodies from the still-smoking lava.

This was the volcano's most violent eruption in over four decades.

The eruption forced Guatemala City's International Airport to shut down its only runway due to the presence of volcanic ash.

