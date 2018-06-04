Paul D. Pate of Cedar Rapids was elected to serve as the thirty-second Iowa Secretary of State in November of 2014.



Secretary Pate supports Voter ID and is focused on educating Iowan’s on the new Voter ID law.



Under Secretary Pate’s leadership his office received national recognition for their Military Outreach and Iowans with Disabilities program as well as “Outstanding Leadership in Voter Education” awards.



He promotes programs to increase voter education, registration and participation. During his tenure Iowa experienced a record number of registered voters. Iowa is one of the top six states in the nation for voter registration and participation.



Secretary Pate’s office set up Iowa’s first Safe at Home program for survivors of domestic violence and other crimes.



Secretary Pate launched “Fast Track Filing” allowing business owners to file incorporation papers 24/7.



Secretary Pate’s office serves as a portal for businesses in Iowa and experienced a record number of business filings.



He serves and provides leadership on both national and state task force committees regarding cybersecurity and elections.



Secretary Pate is a lifelong Iowa resident, born in Ottumwa, growing up in Linn County. His family includes his wife, three children and five grandchildren who all reside in Iowa.