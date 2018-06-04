Rock Valley, IA man sentenced to 75 years for second degree murder

A Rock Valley, Iowa, man, charged in the murder of his grandfather, was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday.

Twenty-year old Santos Rodriguez, Jr., 20, plead guilty to second-degree murder and first degree arson in the death of Luis Luevanos.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 50 years on the second-degree murder charge, and 25 years on the arson charge, in Sioux County District Court on Monday.

His sentences are to run consecutively for a term not to exceed 75 years.

He must serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole or work release.

In April, it was filed he would use an indigent defense in the case.

On October 29, 2017, the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to 1416 15th Street for a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a portion of the home on fire and found 84-year-old Luis Luevanos dead inside the home with stab wounds.

After an investigation, authorities learned Rodriguez Jr. was Luevanos's grandson and he'd been living in the house and had traveled to Utah after the fire.

Rodriguez Jr. was arrested on November 8 in Utah.