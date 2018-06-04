Dusty Johnson - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Republican Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives

Dusty Johnson

Courtesy: Dusty Johnson Courtesy: Dusty Johnson
SUBMITTED (KTIV) -

Dusty Johnson grew up in central South Dakota, splitting time between Fort Pierre and Pierre. He was raised in a working-class family. Dusty got his first job at 14 and opened his first business at 16. After high school, Dusty attended USD in Vermillion, where he met his wife, Jacquelyn. After graduate school in Kanas, they moved home to Mitchell.

Dusty worked for Governor Mike Rounds before running against an 18-year incumbent for a seat on the Public Utilities Commission. With a lot of help from across the state, Dusty won that PUC race and was re-elected in 2010. A week after the election, facing a $127 million deficit, Governor Daugaard asked Dusty to be his chief of staff.

After twelve years in state government, Dusty returned to the private sector. Dusty is currently an executive with an engineering and consulting firm in Mitchell that helps telecom providers deploy better broadband to rural America.

Jacquelyn and him have three boys – Max, Ben, and Owen. As a family they love the outdoors, whether hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, or biking.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.