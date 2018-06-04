Secretary Naig grew up on a family farm near Cylinder in NW Iowa. Over the years, Naig helped his dad and uncle run their crop and livestock operation where he continues to be involved today.



Previous Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey subsequently endorsed Secretary Naig in his campaign to continue leading the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship before Northey took a position with the USDA.

Secretary Naig served as Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for Bill Northey beginning September 2013 until March of this year, when Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Naig to complete Northey’s term.

As deputy secretary, Naig was responsible for department operations, specifically policy, budget and personnel. Naig helped lead response efforts relating to the recent highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak across the state. Naig traveled across Iowa extensively meeting with producers, helped lead implementation of Iowa’s nutrient reduction strategy, and led international trade missions.

Secretary Naig remains laser focused on the future of Iowa Agriculture. This includes continuing our momentum on water quality and soil conservation, expanding markets and trade and attracting and retaining the next talented generation into careers in Iowa agriculture.