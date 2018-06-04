Craig Lang is a dairy and beef farmer who raises corn, soybeans and alfalfa on his families 6th generation farm in Brooklyn, Iowa.



Craig is a former Iowa Farm Bureau Federation president, serving in that role from 2001-2011.



Craig also served as chairman of the Grow Iowa Values Fund and as chairman of the State Board of Regents.



Craig Lang believes there is a pressing need to regenerate Iowa's 29-million acres of farmland. He believes this can be done by doubling the bovine industry, diversify crop rotations and adding more cover crops.



Craig's goal is to increase the number of cover crop acres from roughly 1-million to 5-million. Studies have shown that cover crops can reduce nitrogen and phosphorus runoff by 30-percent, thus keeping our waterways and drinking water cleaner.



Craig Lang is also committed to improving Iowa's rural economy by encouraging more high speed internet connectivity, and more support for young farmers and rural entrepreneur networks.

Craig was first to announce his candidacy in December of 2017 and file his papers for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and has traveled throughout the state the past 5 months spreading his message that agriculture is a unifying force in the health and wealth of our great state.