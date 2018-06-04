Centsable Health: Healthy eating in the car - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Healthy eating in the car

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Healthy eating in the car

To get the most out of your family trips this summer, make sure you pack healthy snacks for the car. To stay full and keep your energy up, pair a carbohydrate and a protein.

Carbohydrates:

Apples

Oranges

Clementines

Dried fruit

Celery

Carrots

Sliced bell peppers

Graham crackers

Whole grain crackers

Granola bars

Whole grain cereal

Protein:

Peanut butter

Hummus

Nuts and seeds

Yogurt

String cheese

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.