New Iowa high school baseball rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa high school baseball rankings released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sgt. Bluff-Luton head coach Matt Nelson has led the Warriors to a 5-2 start. Sgt. Bluff-Luton head coach Matt Nelson has led the Warriors to a 5-2 start.

2018 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings, Week 2

Class 4A (Record)
1.      Johnston (9-1)
2.      Dowling, West Des Moines (7-0)
3.      Urbandale (8-0)
4.      Cedar Rapids Jefferson (8-1)
5.      Indianola (8-0)
6.      Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)
7.      Waukee (4-1)
8.      Davenport West (5-1)
9.      Iowa City West (8-3)
10.     SE Polk (8-3)

Others:Ankeny Centennial; Cedar Rapids Washington; Marshalltown; North Scott

Class 3A (Record)
1.      Davenport, Assumption (8-2)
2.      Carlisle (5-3)
3.      Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2)
4.      Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (5-3)
5.      Harlan (5-2)
6.      Solon (8-2)
7.      Boone (7-1)
8.      North Polk (6-2)
9.      Grinnell (10-0)
10.     Oskaloosa (6-3)

Others: Central Dewitt; Decorah; Saydel; Waverly-Shell Rock; West Delaware, Manchester

Class 2A (Record)
1.      Wilton (6-0)
2.      Cascade, Western Dubuque (8-0)
3.      Regina, Iowa City (4-2)
4.      Estherville Lincoln Central (8-1)
5.      Van Meter (7-1)
6.      West Lyon (8-0)
7.      Beckman, Dyersville (4-5)
8.      Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (4-3)
9.      Centerville (6-2)
10.     Treynor (5-2)

Others: Forest City; Monticello; New Hampton; Pocahontas Area (6-3); Roland-Story

Class 1A (Record)
1.      Newman Catholic, Mason City (10-0)
2.      North Linn (11-0)
3.      Lisbon (7-0)
4.      St. Albert, Council Bluffs (9-1)
5.      St. Mary's, Remsen (8-1)
6.      Martensdale-St. Mary's (8-3)
7.      Southeast Warren (6-2)
8.      Alburnett (10-2)
9.      Don Bosco, Gilbertville (4-2)
10.     CAM, Anita (6-1)

Others: Calamus-Wheatland; Cardinal, Eldon; Lawton-Bronson (5-3); Tri-Center, Neola; Woodbury Central (6-1)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.