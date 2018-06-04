New Iowa high school baseball rankings released

Sgt. Bluff-Luton head coach Matt Nelson has led the Warriors to a 5-2 start.
2018 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings, Week 2
Class 4A (Record)
1. Johnston (9-1)
2. Dowling, West Des Moines (7-0)
3. Urbandale (8-0)
4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (8-1)
5. Indianola (8-0)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)
7. Waukee (4-1)
8. Davenport West (5-1)
9. Iowa City West (8-3)
10. SE Polk (8-3)
Others:Ankeny Centennial; Cedar Rapids Washington; Marshalltown; North Scott
Class 3A (Record)
1. Davenport, Assumption (8-2)
2. Carlisle (5-3)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2)
4. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (5-3)
5. Harlan (5-2)
6. Solon (8-2)
7. Boone (7-1)
8. North Polk (6-2)
9. Grinnell (10-0)
10. Oskaloosa (6-3)
Others: Central Dewitt; Decorah; Saydel; Waverly-Shell Rock; West Delaware, Manchester
Class 2A (Record)
1. Wilton (6-0)
2. Cascade, Western Dubuque (8-0)
3. Regina, Iowa City (4-2)
4. Estherville Lincoln Central (8-1)
5. Van Meter (7-1)
6. West Lyon (8-0)
7. Beckman, Dyersville (4-5)
8. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (4-3)
9. Centerville (6-2)
10. Treynor (5-2)
Others: Forest City; Monticello; New Hampton; Pocahontas Area (6-3); Roland-Story
Class 1A (Record)
1. Newman Catholic, Mason City (10-0)
2. North Linn (11-0)
3. Lisbon (7-0)
4. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (9-1)
5. St. Mary's, Remsen (8-1)
6. Martensdale-St. Mary's (8-3)
7. Southeast Warren (6-2)
8. Alburnett (10-2)
9. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (4-2)
10. CAM, Anita (6-1)
Others: Calamus-Wheatland; Cardinal, Eldon; Lawton-Bronson (5-3); Tri-Center, Neola; Woodbury Central (6-1)