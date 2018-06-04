Battling bullying with prevention

The Iowa Department of Education received reports of nearly 1,500 bullying incidents statewide in schools during the 2016-17 academic year.

Nebraska schools are not required to report bullying incidents to the state.

South Dakota schools only must report incidents that led to suspension or expulsion.

The state report shows the Sioux City School District is no stranger to cases of bullying. Forty-six incidents were reported during the 2016-17 school year, double the previous year.

The Sioux City Community School District says it's working to reduce the numbers.

They aren't the only ones trying to raise awareness about bullying intervention and prevention.

"Prevent Bullying for Good" organized their second bullying conference in Sioux City today. Multiple speakers from the area came to Briar Cliff University and advocated prevention, and intervention, for all ages.

Dr. Alan Heisterkamp, of the Center for Violence Prevention and Governor's Office on Bullying Prevention, was a keynote speaker.

He said one of the best strategies is to challenge your peers to monitor bullying.

"It has to be something that impacts the culture of, whether it be a neighborhood, whether it be a portion of a city or a town, or a school," Dr. Heisterkamp said. "The prevention has to include everybody. Everybody has to see where they have a responsibility to be a part of prevention."

Students who experienced bullying can call the 24/7 Teen Line at 1-855-201-2121 to confidentially talk to other teens.

