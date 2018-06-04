UPDATE: No contract between elevator owners and contractor

It's been nearly one week since a grain elevator exploded in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Emergency responders have been on scene 24/7 since last Tuesday afternoon monitoring the building... that is still standing, for now.

Police say there has not been an agreement reached yet between the owners of the grain elevator and a contractor.

Because of that, they can not name a company that will take care of knocking down the elevator.

Lt. Doug Adams with the South Sioux Police Department says there is a deal in the works and it could be signed as early as tomorrow.

But, because no deal has been signed there's still no time line of when nearly 16 displaced families will be able to get back in their homes.

First responders and several emergency management crews have been at the scene since last Tuesday.

They say they've faced some challenges in the past week.

"It's very chaotic at first, and then to get us slowing down and operating like we need, making sure everybody is staying safe and then we appreciate everyone that wants to help but, we can not let them in on the scene or close to the scene just for safety purposes," says Deanna Hagberg, Dakota County Emergency Manager.

Some residents have been escorted to their homes to get belongings today.

Safety remains the number one concern for everyone one scene.

They say they hope to have information on a possible contractor as well as a time line.