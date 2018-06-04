DECISION 2018: South Dakota primary election preview

Just like Iowa, South Dakota has some tight races in store for Tuesday.

A day before the 2018 South Dakota Primary, numbers show the race to be the state's next governor... is a close one.

U.S. Representative Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley are going head-to-head for the seat.

The winner moves on to the November general election.

Incumbent Republican Governor Dennis Daugaard is term-limited, and can't run again.

Former Public Utilities commissioner Dusty Johnson, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Senator Neal Tapio are competing to join Congress.

The winner Tuesday night, will be the republican candidate for U-S House of Representatives in the November election.

Another important item on the ballot, will be the question concerning Marsy's Law

The law went into effect back in 2016, after 60-percent of South Dakota voters approved the legislation in the November 2016 general election.

But, it has had issues ever since.

The revision to Marsy's Law, on the June 5th ballot, is called Amendment Y.

Right now, the law gives eligible victims all information on criminal proceedings, involvement in plea agreements, and protection from defendant harassment.

Amendment Y, would loosen the grip on the information being held.

The privacy protections from Marsy's Law are still available to anyone who is impacted by a crime.

They would just have to opt-in to those protections.

Union County State's Attorney Jerry Miller says that this change is beneficial because it will change a couple of things.

Amendment Y passes, South Dakota could be the first state to tweak Marsy's Law.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time.