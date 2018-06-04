DECISION 2018: Iowa primary election preview

The eve of the Iowa and South Dakota primary elections are upon us.

In Iowa, residents will vote to elect a democratic nominee to face Gov. Kim Reynolds in November's general election.

Gov. Reynolds served as the state's lieutenant governor under former Gov. Terry Branstad.

She assumed the office when Branstad was appointed U.S. Ambassador to China.

Six democrats will appear on the primary ballot, Tuesday.

Polls indicate retired businessman Fred Hubbell is leading the race.

State Sen. Nate Boulton suspended his campaign following sexual misconduct allegations, but his name will still appear on the ballot.

U.S. Rep. Steve King will seek re-election in his House District 4 seat.

King is challenged in the republican primary by Cyndi Hanson, executive director of the college center in South Sioux City, NE.

On the other side of the ballot - Leann Jacobsen, Doctor John Paschen, and J.D. Scholten are vying for the congressional seat.

King has served in the U.S. House for nearly 15 years.

In Iowa State Senate District 1, the winner of the republican primary will likely assume the position.

Brad D. Price and Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake and Jesse Wolfe of Emmetsburg are seeking the nomination.

No democratic candidate is on the primary ballot.

Current seat-holder - independent David Johnson - announced on Thursday he's won't seek re-election for a fifth term.

And in State House District 5, two republicans will go head-to-head in the primary.

Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars and Joseph Small of Akron.

Representative Chuck Holtz chose not to seek re-election for another term.