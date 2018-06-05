Manafort headed to jail? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Manafort headed to jail?

(NBC News) -

Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing President Trump's campaign chair of witness tampering and asking a judge to throw him in jail.

Prosecutors say while awaiting trial, formal Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort tried to get two potential witnesses to change their stories.

"He explicitly trying to get a witness, more than one witness to lie in the trial. You can't get clearer than that," says former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah.

An FBI affidavit claims Manafort used encrypted text messages to influence testimony and conceal evidence about lobbying for a foreign government inside the United States. 

The government wants Manafort's bail revoked.

